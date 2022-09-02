Rural communities have been dealing with challenges that just keep snowballing. Years of tensions that split communities further apart are making it more challenging for people to work together. State and federal fiscal policies have not kept up with public funding needs in counties, cities and small towns. Folks often serve in a half-dozen or more community roles at the same time and are expected to do more with less. Recession looms in many of our memories and worries. 

On top of that, two-plus years of constant stress, grief and loss from COVID, increasing political tensions, racial unrest, and the quickly changing environment. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments