Congress is on the verge of passing a bipartisan bill called the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) that would transform conservation funding by sending an additional $1.4 billion a year to state and tribal wildlife-habitat conservation programs to shore up the 12,000 mostly nongame species that states have already identified as being at risk.[2]

First introduced in 2017 by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Nebraska Republican, and Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, the bill has broad bipartisan support. The current national conservation model, paid for by hunters and anglers and gun buyers, has successfully brought back once-scarce game species like white-tailed deer and wild turkeys, but it is woefully inadequate to protect the birds, mammals, fish, reptiles, amphibians and other species facing the twin threats of habitat loss and climate change.[3]

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments