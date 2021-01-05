We’ve got big news: we didn’t just reach our $20,000 year-end goal - we exceeded it, raising over $24,000!

Thanks to generous members of our community, who came together and chose to make a difference at a difficult time, we’re able to continue meeting the education, health, financial, and basic needs of people in need across the Itasca area.

Funds will go into our Stronger United campaign and support our region’s nonprofit safety network as we recover from the health and economic crisis and move forward in building a community where everyone can thrive.

We’re renewed, energized, and ready for whatever 2021 has in store. Thank you for playing a role in making 2020 brighter!

With hope and gratitude,

 

United Way of 1000 Lakes

