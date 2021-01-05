We’ve got big news: we didn’t just reach our $20,000 year-end goal - we exceeded it, raising over $24,000!
Thanks to generous members of our community, who came together and chose to make a difference at a difficult time, we’re able to continue meeting the education, health, financial, and basic needs of people in need across the Itasca area.
Funds will go into our Stronger United campaign and support our region’s nonprofit safety network as we recover from the health and economic crisis and move forward in building a community where everyone can thrive.
We’re renewed, energized, and ready for whatever 2021 has in store. Thank you for playing a role in making 2020 brighter!
With hope and gratitude,
United Way of 1000 Lakes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.