Eighteen to forty-year-old women voted heavily Democratic. Most were incensed that the government would force them and their daughters to bear the children of their rapists. Republicans considered life-saving mask mandates harsher.
Despite voter suppression shamefully called ‘election security,’ voters rejected election-denying candidates in the six battleground states where Trump claimed widespread fraud and attempted to reverse his losses.
Democracy won. (58% of voters said MAGA is a threat to democracy.) Social Security and Medicare will be protected, not cut. Global warming, already intensifying worldwide catastrophic weather, remains a priority.
This was the best showing by a mid-term president in 20 years.
Generation Z mostly voted Democratic. Their concerns were climate change, gun violence, reproductive rights, racial justice, and LGBTQ rights. The right-wing has countered with school curriculum censorship—remindful of ‘re-education’ in Russia and China.
Tim Walz saved thousands of Minnesota lives with his nationally respected action on COVID, and Minnesota currently has a record low unemployment with at least three Minnesota cities leading the nation with the lowest unemployment rate. Even so, Republicans continue criticizing everything, not learning that saying only the other party ‘failed,’ without saying what they would do better, didn’t sell.
Crazies like Marjorie Taylor Greene were re-elected. Not surprising considering the example of my wife’s right-wing friend who, when shown proof that her ‘talking point’ was not factual, replied, “I don’t care!”
Vindictive investigations may begin into all who dared question the enormity and overwhelming evidence of our former president’s corruption. Old investigations may cease, replaced by asinine investigations into things like mask mandates rather than the 300,000 unnecessary COVID deaths in this country because of Trump’s arrogance and negligence.
The withdrawal from Afghanistan, two months LATER than Trump said he would withdraw troops, may be ‘investigated.’ Tragically, 13 U.S. service members died from one explosive device. But what about Trump’s overnight abandonment of our Kurdish allies in Syria resulting in the deaths of possibly thousands of troops and civilians? It’s the greatest betrayal of a U.S. ally in history.
Venezuelans, a large percentage of southern border refugees, continue to flee the violence in their country. No, they weren’t invited here. (Rarely mentioned is that immigrants commit 20% fewer crimes per capita than American citizens.)
The Trump administration built 458 miles of “border wall system,” nearly all where there was already some barrier. Mexico didn’t pay one peso. Instead, the self-described ‘strong defense’ candidate diverted $2.2 billion dollars from 66 defense department projects, since restored by the Biden administration. Now, properly allocated funds will fix the wall and close gaps.
Meanwhile:
Gas prices are dropping.
The stock market has rebounded sharply.
Goldman Sachs predicts a “significant” decline in inflation in 2023.
NATO is reinvigorated in defense against Russia after Trump deliberately weakened it; Republicans may sabotage Ukraine’s heroic fight for survival.
Republicans bemoan the national debt, ignoring it increased 181% under Reagan, 101% George W, 54% George H.W., and 33.1% Trump. Under Obama, 74%, but he inherited a recession and prevented another Great Depression.
