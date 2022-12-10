Eighteen to forty-year-old women voted heavily Democratic. Most were incensed that the government would force them and their daughters to bear the children of their rapists. Republicans considered life-saving mask mandates harsher.

Despite voter suppression shamefully called ‘election security,’ voters rejected election-denying candidates in the six battleground states where Trump claimed widespread fraud and attempted to reverse his losses.

