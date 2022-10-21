In a free society, it is important that those who wish to represent us are willing to tell us where they stand on issues.
Ben Davis wants to represent Minnesota House District 6A in St. Paul. But Mr. Davis refused to debate Rick Blake. Why is this? Further, while he has held numerous fundraisers with a $50 minimum, he has not held one meet and greet event that is open to the general public.
Why is this? What is Davis trying to hide?
Maybe he doesn’t want us to know that he would force rape victims, even if they are under age, to carry to term. Or maybe he doesn’t want us to know that he opposes the rights of our LGBTQ+ family members and friends. Or maybe it’s something else.
Maybe Mr. Davis, who, though he has no training in theology or ministry, as a pastor at an unaffiliated church, doesn’t want us to know that he believes the ELCA Lutheran Church and the Catholic Church have been infiltrated by Communists. Maybe he doesn’t want us to know that he pushes a video in his sermons in which it is claimed that the Pope himself is a Communist!
Maybe Mr. Davis doesn’t want us to know that he has claimed to be able to see the future, or to have had numerous encounters with devils and demons. In one of his sermons, he even claimed to have had “a devil on his face!” Apparently, it looked like a squid.
Maybe Mr. Davis doesn’t want us to know that he is out of touch with the real-world problems faced by residents of 6A.
If he wants to represent us, Mr. Davis should quit hiding and level with us about who he is and what he believes. Then we can decide he is not the sort of man we want to represent us!
