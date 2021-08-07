Being a “Go Giver” is not my idea. The title “Go Giver” is not mine either, I first read about it some 50 years ago and the author was not referring to money, but rather to giving things such as compliments more than expecting to receive the same, to giving encouragement rather than advice, to giving of oneself simply to help others.
My mother is 88 years old and lives in an assisted living facility where her basic everyday needs are provided. She is still alert and capable, but uses a walker or wheelchair and has poor eyesight. I have two wonderful sisters and it is through our dedication to our mother that allows her to live quite independently.
I did not share this with you in a boastful way. There are certainly families who care for their parents very well. We have ElderCircle, church volunteers, our county Health and Human Services and others who are equally dedicated to the care and well-being our of senior citizens. I simply shared it because we might want to consider more “go giving” in our communities. I have been involved with older people over the past 12 years suffering from dementia, physical illnesses, loneliness, and the reality that the end of life is real, but the date is still unknown. Some residents have physical problems that can be addressed with medications; the one that is present and untreated is loneliness.
We are going through a period in which the baby boomer generation, myself included, is now at the point where some of my peers find themselves in nursing homes for various reasons and some suffering from the sting of being left alone and lonely. Our children may want to live here and help their parents, but the realities of employment, health, and harsh Minnesota winters may very well require living outside of our area.
Let’s consider our opportunity to be “go-givers” right here, right now. Try taking 10 minutes a week to visit someone in a nursing home who needs someone to simply visit with them, to hear their life stories, to be a remedy for that awful loneliness that haunts them. Trust me in that a simple visit makes that day, that time precious to them. You may discover taking a little time to visit the lonely may very well help provide you with a feeling of self- worth that becomes addicting. I encourage anyone interested in our elderly population to try being a “go-giver” and enlighten someone’s day.
Len Daigle
Grand Rapids
