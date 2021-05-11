We know that suffering happens in this world over and over again. And even though we are aware of human suffering, we quite often fail as human beings to address the cause or do anything about it.
Over this past year, we have born witness to an incredible and overwhelming degree of human suffering and national trauma. We have witnessed the horror of a ruthless virus that took over 580,00 of our fellow citizens. We witnessed the killing of George Floyd, followed by the looting and burning of our cities by those who took advantage of marches of protest for social justice. We were horrified with the violence, death, injury of Capitol police and assault on our democracy with the January 6 Insurrection. A winter storm brought pain and death to the people of Texas. Mass shootings and police shootings and assaults of unarmed black people have reached epidemic proportions.
Yet denial, downplaying of the violence and death, distractions, demonizing and dehumanizing the victims, a flagrant disregard for human life, and downright lying, play into our inhumanity to humanity. After a while you have to ask, “What is wrong with us?”
But I also want to ask the question: “How can we be kind and true in a cruel world? The inspiration for the answers, I believe is told by those who passed by George Floyd on May 25. Jerry Blackwell, the lead pro bono prosecutor called them a “bouquet of humanity.” During the 9 minutes and 29 seconds, that Derek Chauvin, kept his knee on the neck of George Floyd, a group of people from diverse backgrounds, male and female, young and old, black and white, saw a man suffering and dying, They felt a moral calling to stop and voice their outrage and plead for a man’s life. They did not know George or each other. Darnella Fraizer, 17 at the time, took out her cell phone and pressed, “Record.” It was her steadiness to bear witness that resulted in a video that was seen around the world. Her tearful testimony and that of the others, who knew right and wrong, and were haunted by guilt, brought forth testimony so compelling that a jury rendered a guilty verdict on threes counts. The humble, compassionate and skillful prosecuting attorneys also felt that same moral calling.
So we need to ask ourselves: “What do we do when we see human suffering?” Do we feel a moral calling? What stands in our way – self - interest, judgment, or how we want to be seen by others? When responding – do we do it full heartedly, mildly or reservedly? We know that kindness is hard, but we also know that we can grow our souls. We can grow the Soul of a Nation. We can empathize with others. We can clear away any judgment that would separate us from others. We can be steady in our core values and learn to be truthful and kind in a cruel world.
Joan H. Beech
Bovey
