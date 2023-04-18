Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released the following statement regarding Minnesota’s settlement in its case against JUUL and Altria for deceptively marketing e-cigarettes, which became popular among Minnesota’s youth. Of the more than a dozen states and hundreds of local governments that have sued JUUL, Minnesota was the first to go to trial.

In Minnesota, the health and safety of our children is of paramount importance. And yet, JUUL products exposed a whole new generation of kids to the addictive and dangerous drug nicotine. After three weeks of trial highlighting and bringing into the public record the actions that JUUL and Altria took that contributed to the youth vaping epidemic, we reached a settlement in the best interest of Minnesotans.

