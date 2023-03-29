I strongly support the Minnesota End-of-Life Option Act (SF 1813 /HF 1930), and it’s time for our legislature to do the same. In 2015, Minnesota joined other states across the country in introducing their medical aid-in-dying bill. Almost every year since 2015, Death with Dignity bills were introduced, but have failed to move forward.
I’ve taken this position after watching my dad and three family members, all terminally ill, suffer immeasurably during their last weeks of life. I can’t speak for any of them, but it would’ve been nice if they had the option to die with dignity. The Minnesota End-of-Life Option Act would allow terminally ill adults who have six months or less to live, and can make their own healthcare decisions the option to self-administer medication after the approval of two providers. This would allow Minnesotans to bring about a peaceful and humane death at the end of their life if they choose. Language is very clear, only terminally ill, mentally capable adults can qualify to receive aid in dying medication.
The Minnesota End-of-Life Option Act is currently going through the legislative process. If you believe in the freedom of choice at the end of life, I urge you to contact your representatives about passing (SF 1813 /HF 1930). With the support of Death with Dignity, we can get this law passed. Learn more at www.deathwithdignity.org.
