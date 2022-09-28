Question: I have recently noticed several semi-trucks with lug nuts on their front tires that are pointed and stick out beyond the edge of the cab.  I’m concerned that they could cause damage to other vehicles. Is there a law about this?   

Answer:  I believe you are referring to the lug nut covers. They are only a decoration and have no function of holding the rim onto the front assembly of the semi.  There are no state or federal laws that prevent anyone from putting these over their lug nuts. The only law that may pertain to the pointed lug nuts would be in regards to the overall width of the vehicle. No vehicle or commercial vehicle can exceed 8 feet 6 inches wide on the roadway. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments