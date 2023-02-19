In the February 12th edition of the Herald Review the news of Huber Engineered Woods (HEW) to cancel the building of an oriented strand board plant in Cohasset was addressed. HEW was quoted as saying delays in the permitting process was the reason for HEW to develop “our sixth mill in another state”. The Herald-Review did not address the permits that HEW didn’t want to address only that they were environmental in nature. The environmental organizations remain unnamed and their objections unaddressed in the Herald-Review article. After a history lesson on the Clay Boswell site and that OSB aka Blandex was pioneer in the OSB industry the floor was given over to Senator Justi Eichorn who began by calling the permitting “BS” and accusing Democrats of waging war on business. Again the permits in question were not addressed this time by Senator Justin Eichorn. The Senator could only point his finger at Governor Walz and the Leech Lake Band for HEW’s withdrawal. The way this article was written leads me to assume that the Herald-Review has an implicit bias, toward Democrats and Native Americans and environmentalists, written the way it was published it certainly is not fair, balanced or non- partisan.
A board plant in Cohasset would have been great for Itasca County, for the craftsmen who would build the plant, for the men and women who would run the plant, for the loggers who would provide the raw material. But the readers of the Herald-Review should be told the complete story not a slanted biased article.
