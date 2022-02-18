“To be deprived of art and left alone with philosophy is to be close to hell”. Art is a vital, necessary aspect of life, and plays a huge role in how humans view the world and each other. The idea that art plays only a small part in human society is a shortsighted perception. Community culture is linked closely to its art, flourishing in harmony with human civilization over history. It is reflected in etchings in caves from thousands of years ago, all the way to modern galleries across the world. Artistic creation has always played an important role in the identity of communities, whether it be through murals, music, or stories.
The art which we choose to display in our community represents us. Within Grand Rapids, our culture is rich with both the stories of the indigenous peoples and the settlers who arrived in the area. The art featured through murals, sculptures, and other art installations throughout town reflects our passions, and hopefully inspires each other as well as those who just travel through. It helps shape and inspire our collective personality. Promoting the different stories of life in our community is an important part of showing who we are, and creating a positive space for growth and societal health.
One may argue that art only represents a small facet of how people are influenced, but they fail to take into account how art has developed throughout the years. Art isn’t just the classical disciplines of drawing and painting, but a plethora of other media. Our community is represented in art through business flyers, commercials, photos, and other pieces of media that can be presented to a greater outside world. In an age where digital media is often dominant over other types of art, we have increasing ways that art can impact how a community is perceived.
The art featured through physical and digital means promoting our town not only influences how other people see us, but also how members of our community view our town. This culture of promoting art supports a vibrant environment in which creation can flourish. It’s an important part of our identity, and it is a community effort to put together events like the First Friday Art walk and the shows at the Reif Center. Without it, a huge part of what makes our community would be absent.
Any idea that art makes up only a small portion of what makes a community is a limited mindset. Art is not just painted on a canvas, it provides moral, cultural, and social significance. A large part of Grand Rapids local culture is built upon our history, and art helps keep that alive. Without art, we would lose our community’s collective history, and our inspiration for future growth.
Rowan Krueger-Barth
Grand Rapids
