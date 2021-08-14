As elected leaders who represent communities in Minnesota who continue to experience the impact of violent and ongoing protests organized and supported by the Honor the Earth organization, we are troubled to see that the City of Duluth has approved permits for Honor the Earth to hold a fundraising event and concert at Bayfront Festival Park on Aug. 18.

For more than eight months, Honor the Earth has been a part of – and even led – numerous aggressive, and increasingly violent, protests against the Line 3 pipeline. While we, as elected leaders, respect Americans right to peacefully and respectfully protest – Honor the Earth has not been respectful in their protests and in the activities they organize and support. This group and their supporters have inflicted tens of thousands of dollars in equipment damage, they have continued to disrupt and delay construction, and they have harassed pipeline workers and emergency responders. They have even gone as far as to corral Line 3 workers, including Native American pipeliners, refusing to let them leave a hostile protest situation.

Honor the Earth has played a significant role in creating the dangerous and harmful environment surrounding the Line 3 pipeline replacement project. Winona LaDuke has repeatedly invited people to come to Minnesota to protest, and she has personally promised to bring “Standing Rock” to Minnesota.

Allowing a group like this to proceed with an event supported by the city to raise funds will only lead to additional violent and dangerous activities against the Line 3 pipeline workers, and that will continue to put our public safety professionals at risk.

We write this letter because of our concern for our communities and our first responders. We respectfully ask you to help us prevent future avoidable conflicts. On behalf of the people we represent, we strongly request that you rescind Honor the Earth’s permits and not allow this concert to move forward.

Mayor Brian Holmer, City of Thief River Falls

Mayor Dylan Goudge, City of Clearbrook

Mayor Sean Lathrop, City of Hill City

Mayor Ryan Leckner, City of Park Rapids

Mayor Dale Christy, City of Grand Rapids

Dale Adams, Former Mayor and Grand Rapids Councilmember

Mayor Megan Workman, City of Aitkin

Amanda Lowe, Aitkin City Councilmember

Kathy Galliger, Aitkin City Councilmember

Craig Gaasvig, Beltrami County Commissioner

Jim Lucachick, Beltrami County Commissioner

