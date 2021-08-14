As elected leaders who represent communities in Minnesota who continue to experience the impact of violent and ongoing protests organized and supported by the Honor the Earth organization, we are troubled to see that the City of Duluth has approved permits for Honor the Earth to hold a fundraising event and concert at Bayfront Festival Park on Aug. 18.
For more than eight months, Honor the Earth has been a part of – and even led – numerous aggressive, and increasingly violent, protests against the Line 3 pipeline. While we, as elected leaders, respect Americans right to peacefully and respectfully protest – Honor the Earth has not been respectful in their protests and in the activities they organize and support. This group and their supporters have inflicted tens of thousands of dollars in equipment damage, they have continued to disrupt and delay construction, and they have harassed pipeline workers and emergency responders. They have even gone as far as to corral Line 3 workers, including Native American pipeliners, refusing to let them leave a hostile protest situation.
Honor the Earth has played a significant role in creating the dangerous and harmful environment surrounding the Line 3 pipeline replacement project. Winona LaDuke has repeatedly invited people to come to Minnesota to protest, and she has personally promised to bring “Standing Rock” to Minnesota.
Allowing a group like this to proceed with an event supported by the city to raise funds will only lead to additional violent and dangerous activities against the Line 3 pipeline workers, and that will continue to put our public safety professionals at risk.
We write this letter because of our concern for our communities and our first responders. We respectfully ask you to help us prevent future avoidable conflicts. On behalf of the people we represent, we strongly request that you rescind Honor the Earth’s permits and not allow this concert to move forward.
Mayor Brian Holmer, City of Thief River Falls
Mayor Dylan Goudge, City of Clearbrook
Mayor Sean Lathrop, City of Hill City
Mayor Ryan Leckner, City of Park Rapids
Mayor Dale Christy, City of Grand Rapids
Dale Adams, Former Mayor and Grand Rapids Councilmember
Mayor Megan Workman, City of Aitkin
Amanda Lowe, Aitkin City Councilmember
Kathy Galliger, Aitkin City Councilmember
Craig Gaasvig, Beltrami County Commissioner
Jim Lucachick, Beltrami County Commissioner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.