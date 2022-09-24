Everyone loves a well-told story. Storytelling is the connection that bonds humanity and communities such as our own. It is how we learn what’s going on in our schools, at City Hall, on Main Street, and on our athletic fields.
At the Herald-Review, we take our duty to tell stories seriously. Our reporters are committed to fairness and accuracy. But today’s shortage of college journalism graduates doesn’t allow us to tell all the stories we want to share. So we’re turning to our readers for help. We’re asking people such as yourself to help us report the news.
You have a front-row seat to our community’s most interesting people, events and trends. If you love to write, have a keen interest in how our community works and the people who make it unique, we want to hear from you. We’d like you to talk to you about becoming part of our extended newsroom team.
The stories we want covered are endless. We need stories about the people in your neighborhood who have unusual hobbies or go on fantastic adventures. Stories about what happened at last night’s city council or school board meeting. Stories about high school athletes and their performance in games. Stories about how folks who have overcome hardship and are helping others to do the same.
Interested? We hope so, because the success of this effort will ultimately depend on participation by engaged readers such as yourself. And you don’t need a journalism background to be involved. We don’t even care if you’ve never stepped foot on a college campus. All you need is some proficiency in writing, and an interest in what’s going on around town.
Participants include community enthusiasts (but not political activists), retirees, sports parents and fans, journalism professionals who want to reinvest themselves, high school students ready to freelance, and adults looking for nightside hustles such as covering meetings or sports.
Maybe this isn’t for you but you know others who fit the above description. Please pass this column on to them. We’d love to talk with them. Need more information? Don’t hesitate to call us at 218-326-6623 or email Editor Britta Arendt at barendt@grhr.net.
More than ever we know that community journalism is vital to democracy. More than ever this newspaper needs engagement from its readers to tell our community’s stories. Our team at the Herald-Review is proud of our role in our community. You can be part of it. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have the slightest interest in this endeavor. Together we’ll make it worth your time.
