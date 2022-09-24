Everyone loves a well-told story. Storytelling is the connection that bonds humanity and communities such as our own. It is how we learn what’s going on in our schools, at City Hall, on Main Street, and on our athletic fields.

At the Herald-Review, we take our duty to tell stories seriously. Our reporters are committed to fairness and accuracy. But today’s shortage of college journalism graduates doesn’t allow us to tell all the stories we want to share. So we’re turning to our readers for help. We’re asking people such as yourself to help us report the news.

