As I make my way through one of our more impressive advancements in communication, the Internet, I see people shouting from the rooftops their political views at one another; commanding and demanding changes to our country and our world, while many of them do only that, shout. We call ourselves the land of the free and home of the brave but I look around us and I see our freedoms are dwindling while the power our leaders have seems to be growing. The democracy our people once had seems now to only be a hollowed mask worn by a grotesque and darker ideology, an insult to its memory. When it comes to bravery it seems mostly fools to be the brave ones as the wiser of our people are silenced by fear. How will we overcome this? We saw this June that we people can pull together to loot and destroy in a blind rage, what can we do if we find a common ground, leave the past behind, forgive but don’t forget? The question is who will lead us?

 LeRoy Porter

Jacobson

