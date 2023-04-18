Earth Day is not the only date on the calendar in April to honor the environment. Another spring holiday with many of the same ideals has been around for a lot longer, though few notice today. In many Midwestern states, Earth Day comes just before Arbor Day, which has roots dating to 1872. Celebrated in pockets across America, Arbor Day is one of the earlier examples of a national movement to protect the environment. Minnesota and many neighboring states celebrate Arbor Day on the last Friday in April, which this year is April 28. However, Arbor Day is observed on different dates in many other states, owing to differences in local climate.

The first Arbor Day celebration dates to 1872 in Nebraska and was the brainchild of Julius Sterling Morton, who moved to the plains from Michigan and missed the trees and shrubbery of his former home. A journalist and newspaper editor who served on the Nebraska board of agriculture, Morton also saw the need for windbreaks and soil anchors in the open prairies.

