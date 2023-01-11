The anti-vaxxers won’t give up even though the recent election results show that people are tired of their nonsense.
Thursday, Jan. 5, the anti-vaxxers led by Senator Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, gathered in the capitol rotunda to spew more absolute rubbish about vaccines. Scott Jensen, himself an author and espouser of outrageous comments and schemes was also there. Wesenberg suggested that Gov. Tim Walz should go to jail for saving thousands of Minnesota lives, and speakers even speculated that Damar Hamlin’s heart stopping during the Buffalo Bills game was due to being vaccinated. What the…? Epidemiologists and scientists who actually conduct and read peer-reviewed science continue to shake their heads in disbelief. If it wasn’t for the fact that the rally attendees believe their nonsense, people would have thought that Minnesota was hosting the international World’s Biggest Liar contest for the most outlandish lie.
Also at the rally, newly elected senator Eric Lucerno, R-St. Michael, said, “Unfortunately, there are those who want to make vaccines a condition of us living.” Excuse me? The informed, rational majority WANT to live and be protected from the unvaccinated, not the other way around.
"
Locally, people chose to believe a single veterinarian instead of all the physicians at Grand Itasca. If they become ill, perhaps they should go see that vet if they don’t believe the overwhelming evidence and medical profession support for the efficacy and safety of vaccines. Another option is to go to North Dakota when ill and where they can die in the company of their fellow non-believers. Just stay out of our public spaces. Don’t risk killing innocent people because you are too selfish and uninformed to believe the science.
Anti-vaxxers such as Justin Eichorn, R-District 5 and Ben Davis, R-District 6A were elected locally. God help us. And I want to emphasis I want ‘God’ to help us, because a letter writer to the Herald Review stated that Ben Davis reportedly said he is in direct communication with Satan. (Hmm. Seems to be only members of the same political party who believe bogus theories.)
Yes, there is a side-effect of vaccines. It is living. Even George Washington required the entire Continental Army to be vaccinated against smallpox.
There was a message on a sandwich board outside a small store that said, “People who think the COVID vaccine will modify their genetic make-up should welcome the opportunity.”
