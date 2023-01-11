The anti-vaxxers won’t give up even though the recent election results show that people are tired of their nonsense.

Thursday, Jan. 5, the anti-vaxxers led by Senator Nathan Wesenberg, R-Little Falls, gathered in the capitol rotunda to spew more absolute rubbish about vaccines. Scott Jensen, himself an author and espouser of outrageous comments and schemes was also there. Wesenberg suggested that Gov. Tim Walz should go to jail for saving thousands of Minnesota lives, and speakers even speculated that Damar Hamlin’s heart stopping during the Buffalo Bills game was due to being vaccinated. What the…? Epidemiologists and scientists who actually conduct and read peer-reviewed science continue to shake their heads in disbelief. If it wasn’t for the fact that the rally attendees believe their nonsense, people would have thought that Minnesota was hosting the international World’s Biggest Liar contest for the most outlandish lie.

