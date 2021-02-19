It was exciting to see the courts recently rule in favor of the Enbridge Line 3 replacement as they refused to halt the current construction underway.
I think I can speak for many towns and cities out here when I say that we are so grateful for this project and the incredible benefit it is bringing to our communities today and for years to come.
We have seen an amazing uptick in traffic and business since construction began at the end of last year. More folks are coming through town, spending money at coffee shops, staying at hotels, and eating at our restaurants. They are exploring all Bemidji has to offer and our small businesses who had been hit so hard by the pandemic are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.
Folks who are against this project simply need to look at the facts. Agencies under Governor Dayton, Governor Walz, and the Obama/Biden Administration have ruled that this project is of great need and that Enbridge has surpassed all reviews and studies to ensure it will be done safely.
These recent court decisions are just another step in the right direction, and I am glad the Line 3 Pipeline will be allowed to continue working towards completion.
Shane Teigland
Bemidji Sports Centre
Bemidji, MN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.