Animal lovers encouraged to attend council meeting

“Hero’s Heart Rescue invites the public to attend the Grand Rapids City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m., in the Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall.

The purpose of our attendance at this meeting is to address the shocking behavior of the Grand Rapids Police Department in regards to animal control/welfare, and the injustices that animals are facing because of it. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments