Animal lovers encouraged to attend council meeting

“Hero’s Heart Rescue invites the public to attend the Grand Rapids City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m., in the Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall.
The purpose of our attendance at this meeting is to address the shocking behavior of the Grand Rapids Police Department in regards to animal control/welfare, and the injustices that animals are facing because of it.
On Sept. 9, two sweet and beautiful cats were found as strays in Grand Rapids. The citizen that found them called the police department and asked them to be taken into the pound to hopefully be reunited with their owner, or transferred to a rescue if necessary. The Community Service Officer responded to the call. He told the citizen there was “no way to tell if they were feral.” And that the citizen could “drop them off in the country somewhere.” While the citizen’s child was literally holding the cats. But they might be feral? We urge the public to let that sink in. What if that was your beloved, lost pet?
When we approached the Chief of Police about this behavior, it was dismissed. When pushed further to answer our questions, the Chief chose not to respond. Abandoning an animal is illegal. Sadly, this is one of many documented instances. Earlier this summer, we had several meetings with the Chief of Police and were assured that this behavior would change. It seems those were empty promises now. As a rescue with many connections and ideas, we have offered our assistance every step of the way.
It’s really not that complicated. We are asking the Grand Rapids Police Department to play their part in animal control. Just like they do for dogs - we are asking that they pick up lost and stray cats, hold them at the pound for the mandatory 10 days, and if an owner doesn’t come forward, transfer them to a rescue or shelter. Remember, the pound was paid for with tax dollars. It is newly renovated and waiting for cats to be allowed in. This is one of several issues that we hope to address and we will be publishing more stories and information in the near future.
We urge animal lovers to attend the City Council meeting with us on Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
