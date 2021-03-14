Jan. 6, 2021 begs the question: Should the recent insurrection aimed at our nation’s capital be construed as a potentially serious act of “home-grown” terrorism? If so, where were the eyes and ears of our “homeland security” during the days and weeks if not months leading up to Jan. 6, 2021?

Many of us are experiencing lingering doubts concerning the manner in which some of our elected officials are continuing to express a lack of concern or, for that matter, a total disregard of the recent Jan. 6, 2021 terrifying and deplorable attack on our nation’s capital. 

Would it be asking too much of the powers that be for a clear and transparent accounting into the Jan. 6, 2021 attempt at an aggressive and violent insurrection to overthrow America’s most sacred institution, the peaceful transfer of power from that of one administration to the governing policies of another? A deeply concerned and beloved American citizenry along with an entire free world advocating the blessings of a free, enterprising and democratic society stand to deserve nothing less than the truth. 

What do you say, Donald?

 

L.G. “Duffy” O’Claire

Grand Rapids

