Jan. 6, 2021 begs the question: Should the recent insurrection aimed at our nation’s capital be construed as a potentially serious act of “home-grown” terrorism? If so, where were the eyes and ears of our “homeland security” during the days and weeks if not months leading up to Jan. 6, 2021?
Many of us are experiencing lingering doubts concerning the manner in which some of our elected officials are continuing to express a lack of concern or, for that matter, a total disregard of the recent Jan. 6, 2021 terrifying and deplorable attack on our nation’s capital.
Would it be asking too much of the powers that be for a clear and transparent accounting into the Jan. 6, 2021 attempt at an aggressive and violent insurrection to overthrow America’s most sacred institution, the peaceful transfer of power from that of one administration to the governing policies of another? A deeply concerned and beloved American citizenry along with an entire free world advocating the blessings of a free, enterprising and democratic society stand to deserve nothing less than the truth.
What do you say, Donald?
L.G. “Duffy” O’Claire
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.