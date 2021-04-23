Recently I watched a short video on the Internet in which a woman author Phyllis Unterscheutz, who is white, talked about a coffee date she had with two black woman friends. As they laughed and chatted along, the conversation took a serious turn. The two black women began talking about the anguish they felt in needing to talk with their teenage sons about what they should do when stopped by the police, how they should move their hands, what they should say, and what they should not say which could lead to them being shot by the police. Phyllis listened in horror and shock. She knew in her heart that she could not understand what her friends were experiencing because she would never need to have that conversation with her son.
In other Internet conversations I have heard people of color talk about how difficult it is for them to leave home each day without thinking about the negative things which may happen to them-the cruel words thrown their way, being followed in stores with the assumption they will steal, an unfortunate interaction with police. They must leave each day with some degree of mental preparation. I doubt that those of us who are white have this challenge. We just open our doors and leave.
How can we gain empathy and make a change? A young college student recently answered this question with the word ‘education’. She further explained that her own public-school education did not educate her enough on race and racism in our society. I am much older, and this definitely was true for me. Let’s try to educate ourselves on this challenging and vital topic. There are many excellent books, and a suggested list can be found at https://booklistqueen.com/books-about-racism/. Perhaps some imperative conversations would follow.
Carolyn Eck
Cohasset
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.