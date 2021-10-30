I am writing to express my support for Mark Schroeder for the school district 318 race.
I am a newcomer to school board elections but I have already witnessed the positive impact Mr. Schroeder has had on the communities in which he has served for many years. First as a science teacher, and then as principal in both Bigfork and Grand Rapids, Mr. Schroeder has garnered the necessary experience to help guide the future of district 318. A gold star candidate for a gold star school district, Mr. Schroeder embodies the true heart of education thanks to his many years teaching our students. This experience, along with his respect for students, staff, and faculty members are clear indicators of the ways in which Mr. Schroeder will be able to contribute to the success and prosperity for future generations enrolled in 318.
Accountable and easy to talk to, Mr. Schroeder meets and exceeds my expectations for a knowledgeable and accessible public servant. Student health, staff retention, strengthening contracts with our educators, and a critical eye for complex budgets makes Mr. Schroeder the reasoned and logical person to sit on the school board. And you just cannot beat a recipient of the High School Principal of the year award. All of these traits make Mr. Schroeder an exemplary candidate for the board and someone who would continue to earn my vote as an advocate for our students and community.
I hope that on Tuesday November second, you will consider my argument. And if you are still undecided with your choice, I would urge the diligent voter to call Mr. Schroeder and talk through your concerns.
You will not be disappointed.
Wesley Sisson
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.