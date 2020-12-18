Mark Parkinson, President and CEO, American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL):
“Nursing homes are seeing the worst outbreak since last Spring with a record number of new cases (18,000-plus per week) due to community spread rapidly increasing across the U.S. and especially in the Midwest. Unfortunately, we are also seeing COVID-related deaths in nursing homes increase to more than 2,000 per week.”
“Given the vulnerability of our elderly population and explosion of new COVID cases across the country, states should distribute the vaccine to our long term care residents and caregivers first – before any other group – to save as many lives as possible.”
“A one-month delay in distributing the vaccine to all long term care residents and caregivers, could result in more than 20,000 of our residents losing their life when a vaccine could have saved them.”
“In order to protect our residents and caregivers, long term care providers need states to distribute the vaccine as soon as humanly possible and take aggressive action to reduce the level of COVID in their state.”
“We also urgently need Congress to replenish emergency funding to help our providers to pay for [personal protective equipment] PPE supplies, testing and additional staffing.”
