Shots, checks, jobs, and leadership. That’s what President Biden has delivered in his first five months as president so we can all celebrate our nation’s independence together this 4th of July.
Shots. The Biden Administration has delivered over 300 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19. Vaccines are effective in keeping all Americans safe, and through accessible vaccine distributions, COVID-19 deaths have fallen by 90% since President Biden took office.
Checks. Through unprecedented stimulus checks designed to address the most vulnerable populations the pandemic has impacted, President Biden and his administration are working towards economic equity throughout the country.
Jobs. With the American Jobs Plan, President Biden is spearheading efforts to jumpstart our economy by providing historic investments into infrastructure, climate-friendly initiatives, and equitable employment opportunities. An average of 540,000 jobs have been created each month since the President took office, which is the fastest growth rate in history.
Leadership. The Biden Administration and the Democrats’ agenda is comprehensive in its reach and impacts. While great strides have been made to bring us out of the darkest days of the pandemic, additional policies, legislation, and actions by elected officials have made it so America is back!
Cyndy Martin
Grand Rapids
