I always thought it was America first! We live in the best country in the world. What has happened?? Now there are people that hate America. They burn cities, burn the flag and teach socialism as the right way to live in school. Everything is racist. Now they are silencing our right to free speech. They are trying to take down the only three conservative news stations on TV, One America News, Newsmax and Fox Cable. In my opinion, these are the only stations you will hear accurate and true news!! The other stations report news they want you to hear. They want to silence conservatives. It is too bad everyone can’t get these stations on regular viewing channels so everyone can hear what is really going on in the United States. It’s like we live in China and they regulate what we watch.
Now, they are working on taking our Second Amendment right away. They will try to chisel away certain guns that they don’t want us to have until they end up taking all of our guns. People in the United States will not give up their guns to these left wing socialists. It is our right. If we did, we would be like all the other countries who gave up their guns and couldn’t protect themselves. But the members in congress would have bodyguards that have guns to protect them. Are they better than us? Biden will go along with whatever the crazy left wants to please them. He should not be running our country.
The border is another huge problem. Biden is letting everyone in when we have a pandemic. People in the United States are out of work or can’t open their business because of the China virus and we are supposed to let every country into the United States that wants to. This is crazy. We already have a problem with homeless people here.
How about the pipeline he stopped. All those jobs that were lost because of it. Why would a president eliminate all these jobs? This tells me he doesn’t care about America. Now, gas prices will be $5 a gallon or more, electric and heating bills will be higher and more taxes. I hope the people that voted for Biden (or Harris, whoever is running the country) are happy with this choice.
I can’t wait for this nightmare to be over in 2024 when conservatives come back and make America Great Again!
Kristy Urman
Bigfork
