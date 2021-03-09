I take pride in knowledge, hopefully seeing both sides and the truth, not just a spin. I read, watch and listen to news outlets that are conservative, liberal and everything in between. I also check facts with any number of services available...There are just way too many untruths out there! Too often the divide “Us vs. Them” is stoked by nothing more than miss information. Sad!
With that said, I welcome opinions and appreciate free speech, but I have to question Kristy Urman’s take on where we are and where we are going. There is some truth in what she says (there certainly are some miss-guided individuals out there), but overall the message seems short sighted. This may, perhaps be a result of the three conservative TV stations she mentioned and if this is all the news she gets...I would suggest taking the blinders off, expanding the information base and even doing some fact checking.
Sorry, but I really feel the need to address a few points:
Regarding our border, immigrants and asylum seekers: It seems we have forgotten the Geneva Conventions which resulted because many veterans served and died to end persecution and insure freedom. Enough said.
The Second Amendment is strong and doing just fine! It could be said, without being said, that every time a Democrat is president the GOP and NRA yell more loudly (echoed by the right wing press) that our guns are being taken away. For the record, Clinton and Obama were recently in office for a total of sixteen years without losing our guns! That horse needs a rest.
And lastly I have to address this: “How about the pipeline he stopped. All those jobs that were lost because of it. Why would a president eliminate all these jobs? This tells me he doesn’t care about America. Now, gas prices will be $5 a gallon or more, electric and heating bills will be higher and more taxes. I hope the people that voted for Biden (or Harris, whoever is running the country) are happy with this choice.”
First, I have to say that the price we pay for energy (oil) is determined by a number of factors, but mostly has to do with supply and demand fluctuating the market price. A few months ago there was little demand (less travel because of Covid) resulting with .97 cent gas in some places and $0.0 for crude for a few days! WOW! But let’s face it, the oil speculators (stock market) buy and sell to make money and the price of crude determines the price we pay. It is pretty much that simple!
It is true that not building this pipeline will cost some short term jobs and some short term local economic boost. However, once constructed, resulting permanent jobs are very few and for the most part a given area only sees a boost to its economy for about two weeks.
Next, I have to ask if Kristy (any number of people, for that fact) know that the Keystone pipeline (phases 1, 2 & 3) runs from Alberta to Illinois, Nebraska, Oklahoma and the gulf of Texas with capability of moving (give or take) one million barrels of oil per day. The proposed pipeline which is stirring all of the controversy is the phase 4 Keystone XL (by the way, XL stands for export limited) which will run in conjunction with the Keystone system with a shorter route from Alberta to Nebraska increasing the amount of crude to the Texas gulf. Would all of this extra oil be exported? Analysts say no, but crude and Texas refined products for export would increase.
And then...Here’s something to make you think a bit. According to oil industry analysts (the experts, as they are) say the gas prices at the pump, particular the Midwest, will increase by .20 cents, possibly .40 cents per gallon because the Canadian Crude Discount ends when/if the Keystone XL goes online.
Jerold Meininger
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.