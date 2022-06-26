Alien signals from outer space discovered, or have they? Recently Chinese scientists announced the discovery of possible intelligent alien signals at their ‘Sky Eye’ radio telescope. This revelation flew through the Chinese media and then catapulted worldwide making it even into mainstream news. Scientists made the discovery at China’s Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope after researchers examined data going back to 2019. Some of this data contained signals that could be artificial in nature, and produced by an off-world alien intelligence.
A radio telescope is not something one can look through like an optical telescope, which magnifies distant images. A radio telescope collects information in the form of radio waves and then computers can produce an image of sorts from that information. Radio waves are at the lower end of the electromagnetic spectrum, while light waves, also part of the electromagnetic spectrum, are of higher frequency. All energy in the electromagnetic spectrum travels at the speed of light, 186,000 miles per second. The Sky Eye telescope is the largest such instrument in the world with a diameter of over a quarter mile. It functions much as did the Arecibo telescope in Puerto Rico that is no longer in operation.
Sky Eye is an extremely sensitive piece of observational instrumentation capable of detecting extremely faint radio signals from across the Milky Way galaxy and beyond. But the signals it detected and that were tentatively identified as ‘possibly alien’ could have come from other sources other than an alien civilization. Radio signals are produced naturally by many different natural phenomena and with a limitless range of variability. The signals could have even been man made as the sensitivity of the instrument is such that it could detect something as earth based as an electronic garage door opener or the constant ‘chatter’ of electronic signals on earth. Any such facility would have computer software to sift through the barrage of signals and discard what is most likely earth based but the software is not one hundred percent efficient.
Assuming the discovered signals were not of human origin, what evidence is there that they may have been produced by an alien intelligence? Signals produced by an intelligence would have a noticeable pattern unlike the more chaotic natural signals. They would not, however, be a message like ‘Hello. We come in Peace’ but rather a set of ordered signals that would repeat in a regular way. Though they could contain a message, there is no way for scientists to determine what it meant. Without knowing their ‘language’, the signals would be indecipherable.
In 1967 Jocelyn Bell, a fledgling astronomer at Cambridge University in England, discovered a regularly repeating pattern in observations made by a radio telescope that she and other graduate students built themselves. These ‘pulses’ were so exact in nature, arriving precisely 1.3 seconds apart, and so obviously different than other naturally occurring radio signals, many scientists suspected they were produced by an alien civilization and were something like an intergalactic lighthouse. Then Bell and her comrades discovered another set of pulses coming from a different part of the night sky arriving precisely 1.2 seconds apart. Other scientists started looking and soon dozens of these perfectly timed signals were discovered ranging from around once per second to hundreds of times per second.
But alas, they are not alien lighthouses. They were discovered to be light beams generated by rapidly rotating neutron stars. Neutron stars are the collapsed cores of burned out massive stars. They are called pulsars because of the regular pulse they produce.
The signals the Chinese scientists discovered are not pulsars. They do appear to have ‘structure’ not consistent with any known natural source. But as in the case of the pulsars, just because something cannot be explained now, doesn’t mean there is no natural explanation. Scientists will now do what scientists do: question everything related to the discovery, seek alternative explanations, look for evidence to support their conclusions, and eventually arrive at a consensus. ‘Little Green Men’ is still pretty far down the list.
