If you ask anyone under the age of 20 who Andrew Tate is, they will tell you he is a former kick boxer. He was also on the reality TV show Big Brother, until he got kicked off for a video of him allegedly abusing a woman, though he denies these claims. Most people seem to hate him. But petrifying, there are some people in this generation that support this guy. As a young woman, I myself am terrified of him. He is teaching many young boys that is okay to say things such as, “women are inferior to men,, “women belong in the kitchen,, or rape victims should “ bear some responsibility,, and many other disturbing messages. He has been banned from Tiktok, Facebook, and Instagram. His message to girls is that this is normal and that it is okay to be told these things. Parents should be making sure their kids are educated the right way. And Andrew Tate should be banned from all social media sites. Today people are so influenced by society and social media, they hear something and will believe it especially if they are not getting the proper education. Tate and his brother Tristan were brought in questioning for allegations of sex trafficking and kidnapping, an American woman. No arrests were made, but he also fled to Romania to avoid all prosecution. All the stuff he has said makes it hard to believe these allegations aren’t true. He is dangerous to society in so many different ways. I was once told, “ But his videos make good points”. How could there be “good” points to support the misogynistic things that he is claiming? Andrew Tate has no business influencing anybody, and we should stop giving him the attention he wants.
