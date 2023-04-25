The abortion drug, mifepristone, is in the news. And most of the news is how safe it is and how it is needed to save lives. Yah RIGHT!!
The mother who chooses to ingest the pills, chooses to kill her own son or daughter. Within a day, her body begins the process of giving birth. Labor, severe abdominal cramps and heavy bleeding finally result in forceful delivery of her dead baby often in the toilet or on the floor.
This has nothing to do with reproductive rights. Men and women choose to engage in activities that result in the creation of another human being.
From the moment of conception, the inevitable and irreversible course is the delivery of a baby, either dead or alive, either very early in pregnancy or full term.
A woman who chooses abortion takes the life of another woman or man at a very vulnerable stage of life and in a very dangerous location, her womb.
Abortion, not gun violence, is the leading cause of death in Minnesota and throughout the nation. And, yet, the newspapers do not report the babies killed in Duluth every week. There has never been a feature story on the women who suffer physical, emotional and spiritual pain as a result of a choice to abort. And there are never reports on the effects on the other family members.
The good news is that abortion is now front and center in the news. I wish that TV and news media would report the facts so citizens can make informed decisions based on the truth. I wish the media would present the stories of women who chose life and are grateful. So many happy stories to share!
