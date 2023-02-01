AARP Minnesota is pleased that the Governor is also calling for the extension of the Age-Friendly Council and invests in critical community grants to ensure that communities are livable for all ages, including older Minnesotans. This council will inform and advise on spending and policies across state agencies such as housing, transportation, and much more and implement community and technical grants that emphasize diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The positive state budget outlook presents enormous opportunities for Minnesota to be bold and make necessary investments to address the challenges of changing demographics and provide Social Security tax relief. Unfortunately, the Governor’s budget falls short on tax relief for Social Security beneficiaries. As only one of 12 states that tax these benefits, we are disappointed that the Governor did not fully exempt social security taxes.

