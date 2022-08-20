I’m writing this letter in regard to Grand Rapids Police Officer, Sergeant Jeff Carlson and to show my support as a foster/grandparent in the Itasca County community as he runs for the important leadership
role as our next Itasca County Sheriff.
For the past couple years, I have raised my 13-year-old grandson. I raised him during a time of uncertainty and a time of COVID19 when schools were not able to provide education in person.
This 13-year-old did not have the same stability as many of our youth in our community. He came from a single parent home who I feel was in her mind doing the best she could navigating mental health issues and drug addiction. GRPD Sergeant Jeff Carlson attended a meeting at the Grand Rapids Middle
School and provided a safe space where the family felt it could stay engaged with school officials to come up with the best decision for the educational path forward.
Our family became frustrated with services our county offered and GRPD officer Jeff Carlson helped our family get connected with services and start to get answers.
How was this beneficial for our family and a 13-year-old young man? Why do I think he would make a great leader as our next Itasca County Sheriff? It is because he helped a family when he didn’t have to- he helped connect resources when he didn’t have to- he went above and beyond to provide safety and instilled hope for a 13-year-old boy who can now look at someone in that leadership role as someone who cared.
A vote for Jeff Carlson for Itasca County Sheriff is voting for our youth and our families who don’t know how to connect to services for help.
Karen Ross
Cohasset
