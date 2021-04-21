Last week was a typical week within the police department. Police officers handled one hundred-eighty two calls.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Northwest First Avenue. Neighbors reported that someone was playing music so loudly that their windows were shaking. It did not take Sergeant Jeff Carlson and Officer Troy Scott long to locate the source. A man was playing his electric guitar. When Troy pointed out that, it was 9:30 PM the man explained that he was in a band and “was just jamming.” Officers suggested he find a different location jam or better time of day.
Residents of an apartment complex located in the 500 block of River Road called the police department to report there was a man shouting obscenities and stumbling around in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found the man had left but they did learn his identity. Officers knew through past contact that the man usually returns back to his apartment within a few minutes. They parked their squad car in the parking lot and sure enough, a short time later the man returned. He was drunk, soaking wet and suffering from hypothermia. He said that he and his girlfriend had been arguing and she kicked him out of the apartment. He admitted he had gone for a swim in the Mississippi River to cool off. Officer Troy Scott transported him to the Grand Itasca Hospital emergency room.
A woman called to a see a police officer. She told Sergeant Heath Smith that she and a friend drove to Duluth to do drugs. Two days later, she was back in Grand Rapids and could not remember where her car was. She could not remember if she had parked it somewhere, lent it to someone or if it had been stolen. Sergeant Smith entered the vehicle in the nationwide computer noting that it was not being entered as a stolen vehicle, asking that if a police officer comes across the vehicle that the officer contact the Grand Rapids Police Department.
A woman called to report that she drove from a business in Grand Rapids to her home in Remer. When she parked her vehicle and stepped out, there was a noise coming from under the car’s hood. When she opened the hood, she found a very frightened cat. Years ago, it used to be more common for cats to climb up into engine compartments. This doesn’t happen much anymore, probably because there is not a whole lot of room under the hood these days.
Sergeant Kevin Ott was called to Walmart for a medical emergency. The call was of a head injury. A ten-year-old boy was in the garden department with his mother. It seems that a large box containing patio cushions was just too much for the 10 year old to resist. He took a running head long dive into the cushions but did not realize that there was a metal bar in the middle of the box. The boy struck his head causing a good gash and a lot of blood. Meds1 transported the boy to the hospital.
Responding to calls concerning animals is not an infrequent occurrence. The next two calls however were a bit out of the norm.
An officer responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of River Road. A tenant thought she could smell the odor of burning marijuana. Officer Scott determined that there was indeed an odor, that of a skunk.
Police officers and the Fire Department were called to a report of a small grass fire in the 800 block of Northeast First Street. Detective Brian Mattson was the first to arrive and reported that there were two small grass fires and that they were now out. Witnesses explained how these fires started. They said they saw two birds collide with a power line and fall to the ground in flames, which started the grass on fire. I guess you don’t see that every day.
