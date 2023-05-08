“We should pass a woman’s heartbeat law: if a woman has a heartbeat, you can’t tell her what to do with her body. Ever.” - DSilvermint / Daily Kos blog

After reading Ms. McLynn’s letter (GRHR: April 26, 2023), I have questions. Conservatives say the fetus has the same rights as an adult. They also say children don’t have the same rights as adults. Why the discrepancy?

