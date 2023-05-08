“We should pass a woman’s heartbeat law: if a woman has a heartbeat, you can’t tell her what to do with her body. Ever.” - DSilvermint / Daily Kos blog
After reading Ms. McLynn’s letter (GRHR: April 26, 2023), I have questions. Conservatives say the fetus has the same rights as an adult. They also say children don’t have the same rights as adults. Why the discrepancy?
Will rape and incest victims then be forced to stay “involved” with their victimizers for 18 years or more? Will women be forced to carry nonviable fetuses to term? Will women be criminally charged if they miscarry? Will Ms. McLynn ever deal with any of these situations?
"
Contrary to what she believes, what conception creates is the “potential” for life. As any educated person will tell you, there are many things that can affect or end pregnancies.
Most forced-birthers I know want to view pregnancies as “normal.” There are NO “normal” pregnancies. Every pregnancy is “unique” to the woman who’s pregnant. There’ll be similarities, of course, but nothing is ever exactly the same which makes it even more important that women be involved with competent medical personnel.
Believing that all pregnancies are “normal” allows McLynn to see herself as “’better than” those who think differently. As she revealed, those who differ will be treated with disrespect. She’ll attempt to punish them using guilt and shame. Or call people names, like “murderers,” for instance As any Christian will tell you, that’s not a “Christ-like attitude.
If a fertilized egg/embryo is considered a separate person, then this dependent person can only continue developing by taking, (without consent,) nutrients, oxygen, blood, and so on from the “host” pregnant person. In addition, that dependent person is using the pregnant person’s internal organs, putting them under abnormal strain, increasing the chances of negative health outcomes, possibly death. In reality, forced birthing is reckless endangerment, and forced unpaid labor is slavery. Would McLynn deny women the right to protect themselves?
Apparently McLynn bases her agenda on a religious system. As I understand it, the anti-abortion stance primarily stems from religious beliefs. Does she then believe sex is only meant for procreation, not pleasure?. If so, that could explain her view of conception.
The Constitution says no one should have to live by someone else’s religious beliefs. For forced-birther zealots, abortion is the first step. Roe was overturned based on the fact that the first amendment does not specifically grant a “right of privacy.” This means all “due process rights” that were established under the IMPLIED “right of privacy” must eventually fail as well.
Eliminating the right to privacy is a key goal of the forced-birther efforts. So McLynn is NOT correct when she says”her stance has “nothing to do with reproductive rights.” Reproductive rights is the current battleground for this conflict. It’s not enough that she and her fellow zealots control themselves. What she’s reluctant to admit is how much they want to control the decisions of others, as if that’ll make them feel safer. As pastor John Pavloitz wrote, “People who think a group of strangers outside someone’s house is invasive, are somehow perfectly fine with a group of strangers inside someone’s uterus.” So much for privacy rights if they succeed.
