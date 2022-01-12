We aren’t going to solve the problem if we don’t identify it correctly.
Guns are certainly a problem, but more than that, they’re a symptom of a far larger problem. We live in a culture where many men learn to view “aggression” as a necessary trait if one is to be considered “masculine.” Unfortunately, when aggression is carried to its logical extreme, it often turns into some form of violence.
Included in “masculine” expectations, are that men either not be vulnerable, or not show or admit to it. If one denies their vulnerability in order to act “rough tough, neat, and cool,”, that person will have difficulty feeling or showing empathy. This will also be connected to what aggressive personalities learned about resolving conflicts. (Just win., baby.)
One can’t be a friend without the ability to resolve conflicts, which involves seeing others as equals. Anyone with an aggressive or fear-based personality, will, generally, have little interest in being equal with others. They want to control others in order to deal with their feeling vulnerable around others. Under the aggression, one will most likely find fear.
There is a remedy. It’s simple, but it’s not easy. It will take more people than just a few of us here.
We live in a society which socializes many people to use either passive or aggressive behaviors in life, both of which are based on disrespect for a part of themselves and others. Because of that socialization, there’s very little mention or focus on assertive behavior. (Assertiveness being based on respect for both self and others.)
I’d like to see every child and adult in this country, who is mentally capable, learn what being assertive means, and how to practice it in everyday life. Can you imagine what would happen if everyone had respect for both themselves and others? And respect for the environment starts with respect for oneself. I took a 9 week assertiveness class in college, and it helped me change my life and how I deal with all situations. If nothing else, it would be a start, and better than what we’re doing now.
