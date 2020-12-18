This year has really been a roller coaster. There have been a lot of positives, but also plenty of negatives. As this will be my last column of 2020, I wanted to reflect on the past 12 months and remind myself that life is full of ebbs and flows.
Earlier this year, my fiance and I were in the middle of building our first home together. Many nights were spent in our half-done, empty future home. While I didn’t do much of the construction tasks, I tried to provide moral support and plenty of coffee. As our home progressed I was able to step in and do much of the painting. Let’s just say I would be content if I never have to paint a ceiling again.
We moved into our home in February. We didn’t have much for furniture besides the few pieces we had kept from our former apartment. While this caused some minor inconveniences, the fun part was being able to pick out nice, “adult” furniture. The stuff you plan to keep for years and years, and not you’d put in a college dorm or your first studio apartment.
March is usually an exciting month for me because my birthday is right in the middle of it. However, 2020 had different plans this year. The first lock-down orders because of COVID-19 went into effect right before my birthday. I was thankful to have seen my extended family right before that and enjoyed my actual birthday with my fiance as we enjoyed take-out from Applebess.
I’ll be honest, spring and summer really were a blur. A lot of time was spent working at home. A lot of time was spent working on house projects. A lot of time was spent outside, enjoying northern Minnesota. But it wasn’t exactly what we had planned for. In the spring we decided to postpone our August wedding to next year, 2021. While it wasn’t the easiest decision to make, we knew that it was the safest decision. Plus, that just means more fun for next year!
Although a random snowfall in October made us think winter was here, We were able to spend a lot of time outside this fall. I took a trip to Duluth and up the north shore with my best friend from high school to see the fall colors. My fiance and I took numerous trips up the north shore and have been to almost all of the state parks from Duluth to Grand Portage. I learned that being outside when it’s cold isn’t that bad. As they say, there isn’t bad weather, only bad clothes.
Now as we approach winter and the end of the year, a fresh blanket of snow has just fallen giving the outside world the perfect look for the holiday season. Our holidays are going to look a little different this year. Most of our time will be spent only with immediate family. There won’t be large family gatherings to go to, but we are doing our best to keep some of our traditions going.
One big decision was whether or not we would send a Christmas card out to friends and family. Why send a card out when this year has had a lot of, well, crappy moments? Well as I have just written above here, 2020 was also full of really great moments. Moments to be celebrated and to look back on fondly. So tonight we are going to write our Christmas letter and stuff envelopes to be sent out to our dearest friends and family. We will update them on our lives and wish them a happy new year. Because every year has its ups and downs.
Have a very merry Christmas, the happiest holidays and a hopeful new year!
