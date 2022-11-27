Post midterm election, post pandemic, what a relief! To most a little quiet and normal is a breather. But I’m learning from some of our most avid readers, that dull, agreeable, happy is not interesting.
“No letters today?” They question.
“Nothing in the newspaper anymore!” They complain.
It’s always interesting to me how many people believe that this newspaper passes on bags upon baskets of letters. Do they think we’re making paper snowflakes out of our mail these days, I wonder.
No, I don’t sit behind the editor’s desk hungry for letters to shred. Quite the opposite really. In times of less controversy and conflict, we very rarely hear from readers. I’ve come to realize people don’t usually want to voice their opinions when their opinions are “nice,” “thankful.” I believe it takes people’s blood to boil to put pen to paper and send it in for publication. And because of this, the majority of our letters are rather pointed and inflamed.
For this reason, we must be careful with the letters we print - allowing only those that are civil and non libelous. Opinions strong enough to cause one to put thoughts to pen and paper then send them to our office for possible publication are most likely going to stir readers. In fact, it is often the case that authors of letters intend to place a burr under someone’s saddle with their subject.
While the purpose of this page is to share ideas and spur discussion, some letters can be more direct and even offensive to some. Factor in the reality that everyone thinks differently and every reader will take away a different perspective, letters will have various reactions.
This is especially the case when the topics are sensitive. And when people feel their values and beliefs have been attacked, it can be easy to strike back.
Rebuttal letters have their purpose by giving another point of view on something that has been published prior. The Herald-Review reserves the right to refuse rebuttals when we feel the topic has been overly covered. Our policy allowing letter writers one submission every 30 days helps with this.
Don’t get us wrong, we want to hear from you and another function of this page is to influence positions on issues that relate to our community. But some subjects cannot be debated among certain people who are committed to their positions. Christianity versus atheism, Republican versus Democrat, conservative versus liberal, environmentalist versus development: These are strong principles and those who are committed to these principles the most are often those who want to share their ideas on this page the most. But age-old disputes like the existence of God versus the Big Bang or gay marriage versus traditional will most likely not be settled through the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Letters to the editor serve an important function of the community, as the residents of the Itasca County area and beyond have a chance to offer their voice on important, timely or local issues. Also, they’re a very popular part of this newspaper.
It is our wish that the letters we publish have a good purpose - one that inspires or educates or entertains our readers. For this reason, we will be careful to avoid letters with the purpose to anger or attack or insult others.
A high quality letter to the editor is easy to write. First, start with a fact which concerns you. For example, “Highway 2 has too many potholes on it.” Then, you simply write your opinions based on that fact. Be clear and straightforward, and all your friends and neighbors will understand your point of view.
A letter to the editor must also be signed by the author, as no anonymous letters will ever be printed and there are no exceptions to that rule. If you feel strongly enough about something, you will be willing to have your name attached. Letters are limited to a 500 word maximum, no exceptions here either. The Herald-Review reserves the right to edit letters for length and good taste. To submit a letter to the editor, use email (news@grhr.net), fax (218-326-6627) or mail (P.O. Box 220, Grand Rapids, MN 55744).
Thank you and happy writing!
Editorials are written by Herald-Review Editor, Britta Arendt.
