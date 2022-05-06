“There is no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.”
With Mother’s Day this Sunday, this quote from Jill Churchill, had me thinking a little deeper. There truly is no one perfect way to be a good mother. We each were brought into this world because of a mother, and whether that person is still in your life or is a person you don’t even know, we each had someone that raised us and that showed us ways or ways not to be a good one.
Maybe your mother tucked you in each night or maybe she let you fall asleep on the couch with her by your side. Maybe your mother picked you up and carried you in her arms. And maybe your mother wasn’t able to, and let you ride in her lap in a wheelchair.
Maybe your mother taught you to do things on your own and believed in you when you tried.
Maybe your mother hugged you and loved you and did special things to make you happy.
Like I said earlier, there is no one perfect way to be a mother, but for me, it’s being engaged and fully present when my children are excited about doing something new. But giving myself grace when there are days I know I need to be more present. Because those days do exist.
Aiden recently came running up to me and said, “Mommy, look what I do,” and started clicking his tongue. At the time I was busy folding laundry, but stopped what I was doing, knelt down and fully watched what he had to show me.
Olivia this last week came home and unzipped her backpack and said, “Guess what I brought home today? My class picture!”
She was so eager to tell me the names of all her friends, and then proceeded to tell me, “and you know what else? We get to go on a field trip this week but we don’t know where we are going!”
Just listening in that moment to her excitement about her day, and telling her, “thank you for sharing about your day. I really enjoy hearing what you are excited about at school for” showed her that I care about her life outside of our home and family.
Just because your mother was a certain way, doesn’t mean you need to be the same mother. Take some time to reflect on your upbringing and what made you feel good about yourself and what didn’t. This is your chance to be the mother you want to be, and if you are fully aware of how you envision that, by all means you can be “a good one.”
I know not everyone believes in religious beliefs, but this is my prayer for my children.
I hope to give you comfort on difficult days and smiles when sadness interferes.
I hope to help you discover that rainbows follow the clouds and that sunrises and sunsets can brighten your day.
I’ll bring laughter to your belly and hugs when spirits bring you down.
I hope to encourage friendships to brighten your well-being and bring out the beauty in life for your eyes to see.
I hope to instill faith that you can believe in a higher God and boost confidence for when you doubt in yourself.
I hope to help you find the courage to know who you are as a person and find patience to accept the truth.
But most importantly show you how much love I have for you.
Alicia Bauman is a freelance writer living in Northern Minnesota. She is a wife, mom to two children and works with early childcare educators encouraging best practices to prepare children for school and life.
