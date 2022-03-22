This letter is a short history of U.S. involvement in the world wars including what some call the start of WWIII.
WWI began in June 1914 with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria. The U.S. watched and then entered the war in April 1917 in response to German attacks on passenger and merchant ships carrying supplies to Europe.
WWII began in September 1939 when Germany invaded Poland. The U.S. watched and provided supplies until the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941.
Russia invaded Georgia in April 2008, and its military occupation of portions of Georgia continue today. Russia has faced no consequences. Some call this the beginning of WWIII.
Russia invaded Crimea, the most southern province of Ukraine, in February 2014. The U.S. watched while imposing sanctions on Russia. Russia still occupies all of Crimea.
In February 2022 Russia again made an aggressive move. On the 21st, it recognized the breakaway eastern Ukraine provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, thereby essentially making them Russian satellites.
On the 24th Russia invaded Ukraine again, this time with all its military might. The U.S. and its allies continue to watch and to sanction and supply military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
What will be the final outcome of this war? Will Russia win by completely destroying Ukraine? Will Ukraine submit? Or will Russia simply end its aggression and retreat? None of these is acceptable as Russia would eventually just continue its expansion efforts.
WWIII ends only when Ukraine becomes geographically whole again; this includes the return of Crimea and the Donbas region. How this would happen is a very large question. The first thing that has to happen is that Russia must lose its air dominance over Ukraine. This means that the U. S. and its allies must do more than watch. We’ve seen what happened in the past when the U.S. sat back and watched.
There will always be the fear of and the threat of a nuclear war, but that is our world. Let’s all hope and pray this never happens.
As true story: Some time back two scientists were discussing the possibility of a nuclear war. One scientist stated, “A nuclear war would eliminate all civilization as we now know it.” The other quipped, “And that would be bad why?”
