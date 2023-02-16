History was made at the Minnesota Capitol this week, as the legislature passed the 100 Percent Renewable Energy bill. This legislation will place Minnesota at the forefront of renewable energy leadership in the nation which we have not been since 2007. The bill provides a road map to fully decarbonize Minnesota’s energy sector by 2040. This legislation allows Minnesota to join 21 other States in a collective effort to transition to a 100 percent carbon free energy grid.
As winter storms in Texas in 2021 and hurricanes in the Southeast like Ian in 2022 have shown, carbon-based infrastructure fails to provide essential power in increasing severe weather events. Adding zero-carbon-energies to the grid increases flexibility and resiliency of the system. Decentralizing coal plants into local solar grids provides local control over power. Our way of life is built on clean air, unpolluted water, and healthy communities which this transition will foster. This can only be accomplished by removing fossil fuels from the energy mix. Diversifying our energy production is simply.
Energy sources like solar, wind, hydro, thermal, and nuclear already make up 50 percent of total grid capacity in Minnesota, and all but nuclear energy have expanded rapidly in the state. Battery storage gives the grid stability during high demand and allows an individual the means to be free from an inflexible centralized grid. Minnesota also has the added bonus that renewable investment gets money back into the hands of citizens through utilities purchasing excess energy from the people. It is because of the low cost of renewables, the rebates, and reliability are all reasons for an explosion of renewable energy in the market. in less than a decade, coal, in comparison, has plummeted from 70 percent of total Minnesota production to a pitiful 27 percent. To keep the remaining power plants running is expensive and a financial burden to taxpayers.
As corporate shenanigans idle our taconite mines and lay off our family members across the Iron Range, a vision of a future where stability sustainability, and more economic opportunities can revitalize our communities. Senator Jen McEwen championed the future importance of the bill on the Senate floor, saying, “This is about our grand-kids. “and “This is a historic first step.”
"
Meanwhile, renewable energy grows. Wind has become the cheapest energy to construct and produce by far. The cost of wind has dropped by 85 percent in the last few years which is why all of Minnesota’s largest utilities like XL Energy and Minnesota Power are already transitioning to 100%. Solar installation is one of the fastest growing occupations in the United States. The historical investment enshrined in the 100 percent bill will stimulate strong economic growth in Minnesota and will provide a stable occupation sector to hard working Minnesotans.
King coal has lost its luster and can no longer bring Minnesotans economic prosperity. independence is freedom, clean, and logical and there is nothing more responsible than collecting your own energy from the wind, the ground, and the sun. It is beyond time to enter the new age of green energy and extract ourselves from the expensive energy dark ages of carbon-based resources with renewable energy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.