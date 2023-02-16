History was made at the Minnesota Capitol this week, as the legislature passed the 100 Percent Renewable Energy bill. This legislation will place Minnesota at the forefront of renewable energy leadership in the nation which we have not been since 2007. The bill provides a road map to fully decarbonize Minnesota’s energy sector by 2040. This legislation allows Minnesota to join 21 other States in a collective effort to transition to a 100 percent carbon free energy grid.

As winter storms in Texas in 2021 and hurricanes in the Southeast like Ian in 2022 have shown, carbon-based infrastructure fails to provide essential power in increasing severe weather events. Adding zero-carbon-energies to the grid increases flexibility and resiliency of the system. Decentralizing coal plants into local solar grids provides local control over power. Our way of life is built on clean air, unpolluted water, and healthy communities which this transition will foster. This can only be accomplished by removing fossil fuels from the energy mix. Diversifying our energy production is simply.

