I was recently one of many excited concert-goers attending Grand Jam 3. How fortunate we are to have the opportunity to see award-winning headliners in our little town! However, having frequented a fair number of other concerts and festivals (including the inaugural Grand Jam!), I was disappointed to witness as much rude behavior as I did in my hometown crowd. Have two years of COVID-19 isolation caused people to forget common courtesy in a public setting? Perhaps. So, here are my top 10 suggestions for a happy concert experience for all.
1. If you want to be in the front row, get there early and find a spot. Don’t expect to show up 15 minutes before the headliner starts playing and try to stand in front of people who have been there already for 7-8 hours. It’s just rude. I suspect that if it wasn’t important enough to you to arrive early, then being another foot closer to the stage certainly isn’t going to alter your life.
2. Smoke in designated smoking areas. A woman nearly burned me with her cigarette and then proceeded to tell me what a respectful smoker she is.
3. Pick up your trash. There were recycling/trash bins in all directions; there’s no reason for the ground to be littered with cans.
4. Holding a sign asking to go on stage because it’s your first concert is only cute when you’re 12 or younger, not when you’re a buzzed-up 20-something.
5. Watch your mouth. If you’re at a 21+ event, go crazy with your f-bombs, whatever. When you’re at a “family-friendly” marketed event, cussing like a sailor next to the bouncy house is obnoxious.
6. Don’t pick fights with people. That’s a great way to get your own personal security escort out of the venue.
7. Refrain from trying to “grind on” or “dirty dance” with unwilling strangers, particularly children. It’s gross and probably could be considered assault.
8. Be respectful of each other! It goes back to the Golden Rule. Just treat people the way that you want to be treated.
9. Know your limit of alcohol intake. This is a big one. There’s nothing wrong with having a few adult beverages for a good time, but I bet that numbers 1 through 8 above wouldn’t be an issue if a few more people knew when to quit. Plus, the experience is so much better when you can remember it the next day.
10. Finally, be there to enjoy the music! To quote Willie Nelson, “We are the same. There is no difference anywhere in the world. People are people. They laugh, cry, feel, and love, and music seems to be the common denomination that brings us all together. Music cuts through all boundaries and goes right to the soul.” Go to have an unforgettable, amazing experience! Dance! Sing your heart out! Laugh, cry, and connect with each other. Just do it respectfully.
