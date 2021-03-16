Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released the following statement on today’s announcement of another turn of the dial by Governor Walz with the release of Executive Order 21-11:
“Today’s turn of the dial is good news and reflects the hard work Minnesotans have done to contain Covid-19 and the progress we’re making on vaccinations. But we cannot let our guard down. My office will continue its work to keep Minnesotans safe by continuing to enforce the Governor’s Executive Orders. It’s every Minnesotan’s responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19, so I encourage every Minnesotan to continue to comply with all executive orders and guidance. That’s how we care for one another.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.