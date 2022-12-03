Did you know that 80% of students say they feel stress? It’s true. There are many ways to help. Not going to school on Fridays would give students time to catch up on school work and give teachers time to grade school work and prepare for the next week. It would also reduce stress in both teachers and students. For these reasons, we should not have school on Fridays.

First of all, a four day week would give students more time to do school work. Students should attempt to do school work on time, but many things can come up, and some students can’t get things done. Illnesses, family emergencies, injuries, and things like vacations are some examples. These things can make it hard to stay on top of things, which will make students’ grades suffer. Less missing work would help students maintain good grades.

