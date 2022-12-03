Did you know that 80% of students say they feel stress? It’s true. There are many ways to help. Not going to school on Fridays would give students time to catch up on school work and give teachers time to grade school work and prepare for the next week. It would also reduce stress in both teachers and students. For these reasons, we should not have school on Fridays.
First of all, a four day week would give students more time to do school work. Students should attempt to do school work on time, but many things can come up, and some students can’t get things done. Illnesses, family emergencies, injuries, and things like vacations are some examples. These things can make it hard to stay on top of things, which will make students’ grades suffer. Less missing work would help students maintain good grades.
Secondly, no school on Fridays would give teachers more time to grade things and prepare for the following week. Many teachers have four or five classes throughout the day. At the end of each week, those teachers have to grade five classes’ schoolwork, and then they have to plan each class’s lessons. Having a four day week would give teachers more time to do both, which will mean more grading will happen. The more schoolwork graded, the more students know what they did wrong and can improve.
Lastly, a four day week would reduce stress for both teachers and students, as evidenced by my other points. If both teachers and students aren’t as stressed, school will be a better learning environment for all. If students aren’t as stressed, it will be easier for them to learn and succeed. If teachers aren’t as stressed, they are less likely to get frustrated, which would disrupt everyone’s learning. If both of these are happening, students will be better able to succeed.
In conclusion, a four day week would greatly benefit students and teachers. Students would have more time to make up missing assignments, teachers will have more time to grade work and plan, and both will be less stressed. All three things will help students learn more. Since the whole point of school is to learn, it is in the school’s best interests to have only four days of school each week. And that’s why we should not have school on Fridays.
