Over the past week our eyes have turned toward a David and Goliath drama that is unfolding on the world stage. Something inside of us wants to rise up and help David - the Ukrainian people who are so full of patriotism and resolve and rally behind their heroic and brave president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Never has there been a better contrast between authoritarian rule by fear and division, and the anger and hate of a Goliath - Vladimir Putin, and a free and open democracy which seeks to unify, resolve and heal differences. The contrast could not be more stark.
Even as Russian missiles strike Ukrainian cities, Zelensky does not express hate, but rallies not only his people, but the Russian people, and unites the European community, our nation, and the world. To see Zelensky, a Jewish native Russian speaker, deliver stirring addresses exhorting freedom and democracy, switching between Russian, Ukrainian, and English to the EU Parliament, appealing to the full spectrum of political, ethnic, religious, linguistic, and cultural entities marks him as a great leader of our time. His civilian army who are fighting for their lives and nation with small ammunitions, many who have never fired a gun before in their lives, while pitted against the massive air and ground forces of Russia, and doing it alone, tells us about the insanity of an unprovoked war of a sovereign nation. It can only lead to death of innocents, a great humanitarian crisis of refugees, hunger, pain and horrible destruction of infrastructure, and places where real people live and work. It doesn’t make sense.
Before Volodymyr Zelensky became president of Ukraine he learned his craft of speaking and drama on television. As a comedian, he created his own series, Servant of the People, depicting himself as a high school teacher, who passionately rants about the tyranny of corruption in his nation and unexpectedly becomes president. And yet this scenario becomes reality when he ran for president in 2019 and won 70% of the vote. Two months later, his party won a majority of parliamentary seats. It’s hard to grasp the transformation of this ordinary man since the invasion and attack by Russia within the past week. Picture a Stephen Colbert becoming a Winston Churchill.
The future of Ukraine is unknown. What is happening to unite the European Union, NATO, world and the Business and Banking International Community with sanctions against the economic status of the Russian regime has happened with unprecedented speed and effectiveness. As to the clarity of this moment in history, while a fringe element of the GOP is downplaying the severity of what Russia is doing and has the audacity to celebrate Putin, there is a shift toward the support of Ukraine. We live in a world of cell phones where people are seeing real people suffering and in spite of misinformation, they can recognize the brutal invasion of a free democratic people by an authoritarian thug. Pray for peace.
Joan H. Beech
Bovey, Minnesota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.