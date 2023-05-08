On April 28, I received via email a Legislative Update from our Congressional Representative Pete Stauber. The Congressman proudly announced the passage of the Limit, Grow, Save Act by a partisan vote of 217-215. Rep. Stauber reports that the act will restore fiscal sanity to Washington, while allowing our economy to grow and avoid defaulting on public debt. It was back in January that Sec. Yellen had to start manipulating the books to avoid default, that is soon to end. Treasury Secretary Yellen on Monday, May 1, wrote to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA20) warning him that the treasury will be unable to pay the government bills in early June; possibly as soon as June 1.

Sec. Yellen wrote “I respectfully urge Congress to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting as soon as possible.”

