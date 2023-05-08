On April 28, I received via email a Legislative Update from our Congressional Representative Pete Stauber. The Congressman proudly announced the passage of the Limit, Grow, Save Act by a partisan vote of 217-215. Rep. Stauber reports that the act will restore fiscal sanity to Washington, while allowing our economy to grow and avoid defaulting on public debt. It was back in January that Sec. Yellen had to start manipulating the books to avoid default, that is soon to end. Treasury Secretary Yellen on Monday, May 1, wrote to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA20) warning him that the treasury will be unable to pay the government bills in early June; possibly as soon as June 1.
Sec. Yellen wrote “I respectfully urge Congress to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting as soon as possible.”
On May 9, Congressional leaders will meet with President Biden to discuss raising the debt limit. President Biden’s position has been that the debt limit which has been raised 79 times since it was codified after WWI, twice during President Trump’s tenure which were not negotiated. Speaker McCarthy however feels that he can force budget cuts by the Administration by holding the debt ceiling hostage, and causing a default on the United States debt. At 320 pages the Limit, Save, Grow Act touches many Federal programs; $20 million would lose healthcare via Medicaid; the $80 billion added to the Internal Revenue Service budget would go away taking the IRS backwards; the Veterans Administration estimates a 22%
reduction in its budget and would have to reduce it’s workforce by 81,000, reduce outpatient visits, and increase disability backlogs by 134,000. That is what the Limit, Save, Grow Act will accomplish, but here is the truly scary part default. If the debt ceiling is not increased the Government will not be able to cover its obligations, Social Security, Medicare, debt payments on bonds; payments owed to contractors, obligations made by past Congress’ and signed by past Presidents. Default has never ever happened before so we really don’t know what will happen, I think the chaos would be worldwide touching, with a possible international recession similar to the 2008 recession or worse like the depression in the 1930’s. Do Speaker McCarthy and Rep. Stauber really think default is a good idea?
This is a dangerous game of political “chicken” that these men and women are playing. What they do will affect the entire planet. So email Representative Pete Stauber and suggest to him that passing a clean debt ceiling as he did twice for President Trump, then negotiate the budget cuts with President Biden, which is how the founder designed the system in 1787.
