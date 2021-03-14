It’s important to acknowledge Covid as a serious illness that requires caution, especially for those most vulnerable. Please consider a closer look at the data on last Sunday’s (March 7, 2021) front page. Ms. Chandler’s data indicates that 7% of all Itasca County (3,200 people) tested positive for Covid over the last 12 months. Of those, 7% were hospitalized (221 people), 22% of hospitalizations (49 people) landed in intensive care of which 94% (46 people) passed away. Demographic information was missing from the article but it would correlate to CDC data—that 80% of serious Covid infections  are elderly with underlying conditions. Considering a county population of 45,000, if you test positive, you have a 0.005% chance of hospitalization and a 0.001% chance of dying from Covid. State by state CDC data indicates that Minnesota is in the normal per capita range of infection, hospitalization, and death rate due to Covid. These numbers cannot justify the restrictions that have been levied on our communities and country.

Contrary to mask and lockdown proponent opinion, states with the most draconian Covid restrictions have the highest rates of infection, hospitalization, and death. I believe we should use reasonable hygiene practices to stay healthy. As a high risk senior citizen, this has worked for me all year and I believe it can work for you. I encourage everyone, whether you believe in masks or not, to get back to normal with courtesy and respect. Let’s get businesses back to full capacity and let our government know that educating instead of mandating works best. Let’s get back to keeping personal health choices within the purview of each citizen.

 

Jan Noles

Grand Rapids

