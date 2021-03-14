It’s important to acknowledge Covid as a serious illness that requires caution, especially for those most vulnerable. Please consider a closer look at the data on last Sunday’s (March 7, 2021) front page. Ms. Chandler’s data indicates that 7% of all Itasca County (3,200 people) tested positive for Covid over the last 12 months. Of those, 7% were hospitalized (221 people), 22% of hospitalizations (49 people) landed in intensive care of which 94% (46 people) passed away. Demographic information was missing from the article but it would correlate to CDC data—that 80% of serious Covid infections are elderly with underlying conditions. Considering a county population of 45,000, if you test positive, you have a 0.005% chance of hospitalization and a 0.001% chance of dying from Covid. State by state CDC data indicates that Minnesota is in the normal per capita range of infection, hospitalization, and death rate due to Covid. These numbers cannot justify the restrictions that have been levied on our communities and country.
Contrary to mask and lockdown proponent opinion, states with the most draconian Covid restrictions have the highest rates of infection, hospitalization, and death. I believe we should use reasonable hygiene practices to stay healthy. As a high risk senior citizen, this has worked for me all year and I believe it can work for you. I encourage everyone, whether you believe in masks or not, to get back to normal with courtesy and respect. Let’s get businesses back to full capacity and let our government know that educating instead of mandating works best. Let’s get back to keeping personal health choices within the purview of each citizen.
Jan Noles
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.