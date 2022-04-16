Editor’s note: The following are columns and perspectives written and compiled by eighth graders in Mrs. Langer’s Language Arts class at RJEMS and published in the March 2022 edition of the school newspaper Up North News. The students studied newspapers, including the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, for insight into journalism and interviewing skills on current events and school topics that are creating discussion.
The Herald-Review commends the students on a job well-done with careful reporting on a variety of interesting topics and polished writing and edition. These are just a few of the many articles published in the March edition.
We encourage you to read the school’s newspaper and support local journalism produced by people of all ages.
Can after school activities affect your grades?
Can after school activities affect your grades badly or not? What’s your opinion? An RJEMS parent and a student were asked about what they thought.
Cathy Niewind, an RJEMS mother, was asked if she thought that after school activities affect grades badly or not. She said, “It depends on the amount of activities that students are involved in or what their families are involved in.”
Then Adriana Kabotoff was asked if she thought that after school activities affect grades badly or not. She said, “No, they keep mental health up and most give you the exercise you need. Along with that it is a big social opportunity.”
Some people think that grades are everything or just another thing in life. Some think that activities are more important. Depends on how you decide to look at it.
Makea Niewind
------
Pockets or lockers
Where do you think students’ cell phones should be? At RJEMS, students were polled on whether they think cell phones should be allowed in their pockets or stay in their locker. Student Eli Cherne stated, “I think phones should be in pockets because if there is an emergency, we could contact people. Or when there was a chemical leak, I could contact my parents.”
There is a conflict between different teachers and students, on whether their phones should be in their lockers or be able to be in their pockets: 100% of students voted for phones being inside their pockets; 50% of teachers voted for phones to be in pockets if they aren’t causing problems.
Teacher Mrs. Langer stated, “As long as they are in your pocket and they are not being taken out and they are not disturbing your learning, they are not causing problems. The moment that they get taken out, that’s when problems begin.” Her previous opinion had changed because of the emergency evacuation in September of 2020.
Overall, most of the people polled vote for phones to be allowed in their pockets here at RJEMS.
Faith Myers
--------
Should we bring recess back?
RJEMS students took a poll to decide whether to bring recess back to the middle school next year. Students were polled and interviewed to get their opinions on the matter.
“I actually like recess a lot, because there’s time to mingle with other students,” said Aidric Adams. “It gets kids’ energy out.”
According to CDC.gov, “Recess benefits students by: Increasing their level of physical activity. Improving their memory, attention, and concentration.” But this begs the question, what do we get instead of recess?
“We have Physical Education classes in the schedule and 10-12 minutes of recess time during the lunch period,” said Principal Mr. Adams.
Warren Ritter sums up what recess does for students by saying, “I think recess promotes creativity, activity, getting your brain active when you’re running around, so you can think better and you’re not sitting there getting all jittery.”
There are both pros and cons to schools having recess, though most of the research leans towards the pros. What do you think?
Should we bring recess back?
Cooper Schwake
---------
Are the efforts of RJEMS lunch ladies being wasted?
On a normal day at RJEMS students and staff eat lunch between 11:15 a.m. and 12:34 p.m. in the commons. Lunch ladies work hard to prepare and serve food but still get put down for it continuously. 18 students and staff took a poll which asked them if they enjoyed school lunch and if they had any suggestions for it. 7% said they enjoyed it, 40% said they did not while 53% only enjoyed it sometimes.
In a one-on-one interview with the school’s principal, Mr. Adams, he was able to give his opinion on school lunch and a little insight into why they are the way they are at this current time. On the topic of overall lunches Mr. Adams said, “First of all, we have a district nutritionist, her name is Polly Podpeskar, she oversees lunches and because school lunches are federally funded, she has to follow certain guidelines on nutrition. Just so you know, some of that is a little bit dictated by the government saying you have to have fruits, you have to have vegetables, you have to have grains. I do have an account and I do eat hot lunch from time to time… But I think the school lunches are good.”
Mr. Adams also gave insight on what he believes could be replaced with other, healthier options, “Anything that’s deep fried, for my settle-in would be something that I would think could be gone. Whether it’s fries or certain things that would go more in oil. Salad bars are always good.”
Many kids eat school lunch every day and many of those kids and adults enjoy it. But are the lunch ladies’ efforts being wasted?
Students and staff both feel as if a few things could change. By getting rid of food which is less liked we’d be able to have more money for other classroom supplies. We would also be able to instead, replace current lunches with healthier, more favorable food choices. This would also limit the rude comments made towards lunch ladies and make it less stressful for them.
Lunch is an important part of everyone’s day and is needed to stay energized and be able to focus in class. Making lunches healthier and providing food in which is more enjoyable can improve these factors.
Lemon Meyer
------
Bullying at RJEMS
Have you ever been bullied at RJEMS? RJEMS students getting bullied at school is creating an unhealthy environment for students to learn. A poll of students with a total of 35 student responses reported 49% of RJEMS students are bullied. Some also say they are uncomfortable talking to someone about it.
I interviewed Mrs. Glorvigen, and this is what she said.
KY: “Have you ever witnessed someone being bullied?
MRS. GLORVIGEN: “I have.”
KY: “What did you do to stop the situation?”
MRS. GLORVIGEN: “Immediately once I saw someone, I approached the students and tried to find out what was going on and tried to intervene right away, so there was an adult helping learn what the situation and conflict was about. I also made sure to hear both sides of the story from the individuals that were involved and learn about what both students’ points of view were because often there was an interpretation or miscommunication that happens, and that’s what sort of snowballs into a conflict. The people jumping to conclusions. Then I made sure that the two students could go about their day, and made sure they were both ok and that there wasn’t any more lingering that needed to be talked about.”
KY: “Do you think bullying is a problem in our school?”
MRS. GLORVIGEN: “I would say no, however I think that middle schoolers tend to be reactive. By that I mean when students get frustrated or angry, or they miss breakfast, or don’t get enough sleep. The way it comes out is rude comments, teasing, picking on people, name calling, or taking jokes too far if they’re comfortable with their friends. I think it’s more of those behaviors that I see, that always needs good reminders for how to handle something better.”
We should all listen to Mrs. Glorvigen‘s advice and get an adult or intervene before the conflict gets escalated. We should not bully at school because at school you’re supposed to feel safe and learn stuff. Kids who have been bullied can have negative effects such as physical, social, academic, and mental health issues. They are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, loneliness, and bad grades.
“Blowing out someone else’s candle doesn’t make yours shine any brighter.” This means that bringing someone down does not make you any better than anyone else.
Kaylyn Yuenger
