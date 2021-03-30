Zephaniah Skarja, age 37 of Eveleth, died, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home. He was born December 29, 1983 in Grand Rapids, MN. Zephaniah graduated from Hibbing High School in 2002 and later attended Pine Technical College. Zephaniah worked at Radko in Hibbing for 5 years. He enjoyed playing cribbage and fixing car stereos, he also enjoyed fast cars. Zephaniah always worried and cared for those in his life at any cost to himself. He is survived by his children, Matthew Pernu, Evan and Emily Anderson, siblings, Tim Brown and Liz Skarja and his furbaby, Max. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha Brown and Gerald Skarja, aunt, Sue Bushor and the man who raised him in his early childhood, Grizz. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
