Zeke Dylan Grossman-Beckman 2000-2022

Zeke Dylan Grossman-Beckman, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MN.
Zeke (or as many of his family fondly referred him, Zekers) was born in Grand Rapids on May 11, 2000 to Tiffany Beckman and Samual D. Grossman, Jr. Zeke went to school in both Greenway and Grand Rapids. While school wasn’t always his favorite, Zeke loved being involved in wrestling and football and excelled at both. As a young boy, Zeke also enjoyed participating in Pow Wows, that he would attend with his Nanny Janet and cousins. Zeke graduated from GRHS in 2017. Prior to graduation Zeke began working at S & S Meats and continued to work there on and off throughout the years. Upon graduation, Zeke wanted to pursue a career in construction and began working for Hawkinson Construction, and then most recently was employed with Hammerland Construction. Any who worked with Zeke, often talked about what a hard worker he was and Zeke took great pride in having a strong work ethic.
Zeke occupied a lot of his free-time outdoors. He loved dirt biking, four wheeling, snowmobiling, fishing with his Uncle Brandon and his buddies, hunting, trapping, and sitting around the bonfire. Zeke will be remembered for his loyalty to his friends, his willingness to help at a moment’s notice, and his contagious, mischievous grin. Zeke had a wild side and kept everyone on their toes, while also having a huge heart and so much love for all his family and friends.
Zeke will be deeply missed by his parents, Tiffany Beckman and Samual D. Grossman, Jr.; step-mother, Lisa Grossman; brother, Max Grossman; uncles, Brandon Beckman (Ashley), Luke Grossman; aunts, Tessa Pfeifer, Anna Gotchie (BJ); grandparents, Gail Beckman (Jeff) and Janet Grossman; girlfriend, Hannah Salisbury; special dog, Frank; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, extended relatives, and friends.
Zeke was preceded in death by his grandfather, Samual D. Grossman, Sr.; maternal and paternal great grandparents; friend, Elijah Stevens; and a beloved Pitbull, Rue.
A Celebration of Zeke’s life will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, 4:00 PM at the Gunn Park Pavilion (4680 MN-38, Grand Rapids, MN 55744) with visitation beginning at 3:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Burial will be at a later date. Mary Shideler will officiate.
Immediately following, bait will be provided on the pier for anyone who wishes to cast a line for Zeke. Please bring your own fishing pole.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.