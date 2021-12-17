Wilson M. Naegeli 1943-2021

Wilson M. Naegeli, 77, of Bemidji, MN died Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Grand Village Skilled Nursing Home in Grand Rapids, MN.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Evangelical Free Church in Bemidji, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Masks will be required. A private interment will be in the Spring at the Eckles Township Cemetery in Bemidji, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.
He was born on December 28, 1943, in Rolla, ND, the son of Warren and Clara (Mohagen) Naegeli. At the age of 2 his family moved to Floodwood, MN where he was raised and educated. He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting at a young age, often coming home well past supper as he was in the woods. He graduated from Floodwood High School in 1961. He attended NDSU for a time before enlisting in the US Navy in 1963. He trained as a medic, and was sent to the US Marine Corps Camp Pendleton training as a Corpsman/Medic. He serviced in Vietnam attached to the Marines. He was Honorably Discharged in 1967. He attended Itasca Junior College where he met Marcia Remington. They were married on June 13, 1970 in Coleraine, MN. They moved to Bemidji and Wilson graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in Elementary Education. He started practicing taxidermy as a youngster, and after reading books, and observing professionals, he began working on mounts in the basement. He built a shop, with the help of his family, owned and operated Naegeli Taxidermy which later changed to Nature’s Image Taxidermy in Bemidji for over 46 years, earning some stellar awards for his work. He trained up apprentices for the business and later kept one of them on, which turned into a business partnership and close friendship with Bob Ehli. He was a member of the Evangelical Free Church, Men’s Bible Study, and participated in Take A Kid Fishing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, and gardening. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, attending their school events, and sharing his love of the outdoors. In 2018, Wilson said in an interview by Rick Burke, “I was saved in 1997, which has not only made my life better, but has become the best part of my life.” He was a fisher of men, and a witness of Jesus Christ through all of his trials and tribulations. He loved to share the good news and his love of the Lord.
He is survived by his: Wife, Marcia Naegeli of Bemidji, MN, Daughters, Kristen (Timothy) Engrav of Britt, MN, Jodi (Brady) Coulombe of Bemidji, MN, Grandchildren, Abbigail, Alexander, and Asher Engrav, Emma and Katelyn Coulombe, Brother, David Naegeli of San Antonio, TX, Sister, Carol Anthony of Waseca, MN.
He was preceded in death by his: parents, infant brother Newel Thomas Naegeli, grandchild Matthew Robert Engrav, sister-in-law Sylvia Naegeli, and brother in law David Anthony.
Special thanks to friends and family for your unceasing prayers these last few years.
