On the morning of Wednesday, November 25, 2020, William Louis Yuenger passed away peacefully after visiting with his granddaughter and son the prior evening. He put up a great battle with lung issues and heart disease after living a full and active 85 years.
Bill was born in Peoria, Illinois to Francis Albert Yuenger and Louella Mae (Weidner) Yuenger. He grew up in Peoria where he met the love of his life, Phyllis Jean Cole. They were married in 1954 and celebrated 65 years of marriage before Phyllis’s passing in 2019.
After high school, Bill joined the United States Navy and was soon stationed in South Carolina where their first child (Michael) was born in 1956. Bill was soon traveling around the world in service to his country seeing action off the shores in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. While the time he was away from home was hard, the family was able to live in many areas of the country from San Diego and Tacoma in the west and Peoria, Omaha, Scotland and finally Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he retired after 23 years at the rank Master Chief. Four more sons were born to Bill and Jean in the years between the moves and sea and shore duty – Richard, Scott, James and William Peter.
Following his Navy retirement, Bill moved one last time – this time to Balsam Township near Bovey Minnesota, where he worked for another 20 years at Hibbing Taconite in Electrical Maintenance. The pride of Bill’s life was the organization and implementation of the Balsam Volunteer Fire Department under his watch as Fire Chief. It was a role that no doubt saved lives and property for an area previously underserved in fire protection.
Bill loved his home on the lake and working on his house, the yard and especially his raspberry patch.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Jean and parents Francis and Louella. Bill is survived by his sister Fran (Chester) of Peoria, Illinois and by sons Mike (Debbie) of Dexter, Michigan, Rick of Balsam, Minnesota, Scott of Orr, Minnesota, Jim of Balsam, Minnesota and Pete of Fargo, North Dakota. He is also survived by seven grandchildren - Brandon and Ryan (Michael) in Michigan, Melissa (Rory) of Bena Minnesota, Lyle (Cassie) in Jacobson, Minnesota, Mike (Chelsea) of Washington, James (Heather) and Sarah (Adam) of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Finally, he is also survived by five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory can be sent to either St. Benedictine Health Center, Duluth, MN 55811; or Balsam Volunteer Township Fire Department, 41420 Scenic Hwy, Bovey, MN 55709,
Visitation will be held Sunday from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Peterson Funeral Chapel, Coleraine MN, for family and friends to rotate through no more than 25 at one time (face masks are required to attend event).
A funeral service will take place Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Balsam Bible Chapel, 41516 Scenic Hwy, Bovey, MN. Family and friends are welcome to visit beforehand at 10:00 am. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged at the church.
A private burial will follow the service for the immediate family only.
Funeral Home Visitor Guidelines:
If you feel sick, have cold or flu like symptoms and/or have a fever, please go back home
Cover Face and Wear a Mask when in the building
We can have up to 25 family members and friends in the visitation room at one time
Please avoid personal contact like shaking hands or hugging, please extend verbal salutations
Please cover your mouth and nose if you cough or sneeze with your elbow or a tissue, please dispose of the tissue immediately
Please wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds under running water
Please avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.